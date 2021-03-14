The Wyoming Medical Center is closing all nonessential services today and Monday due to predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard conditions, according to a prepared statement.

All elective surgeries are being postponed and patients will be contacted.

All Wyoming Health Medical Group clinics, including Immediate Care and the Respiratory Symptom Screening Clinic are closed.

The Emergency Room is open and urgent and emergent surgeries are not affected by these closures.

And again, if possible, please stay home and stay safe.

