Watch the Milky Way Dance Over Wyoming’s Night Sky [VIDEO]

Occasionally while surfing the world wide web, I search "Wyoming", just to see what cool and awesome things come up. It's even more fun if you do it on YouTube, because you're never quite sure what you'll get.

More often than not, the search results will show you videos of why supposedly we don't exist, 10 reason why (or why not), people want to move here, or a cute wild animal video, but occasionally you come across something truly beautiful.

That was the case after my latest search. I came across a time lapse video from August 2017 that shows a breathtaking view of the Milky Way under the eastern Wyoming night sky taken by YouTuber, Winston Yeung. The video is only ten seconds long, but I caught myself watching it over and over, because it was so awe-inspiring.

I often find myself shocked by the beauty you can see around our lovely state, no matter the season, time of day, or even the specific area. Wyoming is just an outdoor paradise of perfection.

