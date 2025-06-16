Red, White and Wyoming: State Ranked in the Top 15 for Patriotism

It is no surprise that Wyoming is known for being one of the most patriotic states in the entire country.

What is Does Patriotism Really Mean?

Patriotism is defined as the quality of being patriotic; devotion to and vigorous support for one's country.

For the better part of the last decade, the Cowboy State has landed in the top 15% of all states for patriotism on numerous different websites.

How Does Wyoming Rank for Most Patriotic States for 2025?

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed their annual list for the "Most Patriotic States in America (2025)" and once again the Equality State does exceptional.

This year, Wyoming is ranked 14th overall. It is worth noting that most of the surrounding states in the Mountain region ranked remarkably high, with the one exception being South Dakota.

WalletHub broke down the study by stating:

In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Our data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2024 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Here are some of those keys metrics and how Wyoming ranked for each:

3rd – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults

5th – Volunteer Hours per Resident

6th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

13th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults

14th – Overall Rank

15th – Volunteer Rate

16th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults

20th – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

Keep in mind that being genuinely patriotic goes far beyond just having the flag adorning your yard and/or vehicle. It is easy to say that your patriotic, but it's far more important to actually prove it with your actions.

