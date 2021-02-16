Wyoming Ranked In The Middle of 2021’s Most Educated States

In a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming ranked 25th overall on their "2021 Most & Least Educated States In America" listing.

To determine each states individual ranking, WalletHub compared all fifty across two key dimensions: "Educational Attainment" and "Quality of Education". Wyoming ranked 22nd on the first metric and 37th on the second.

Our southern neighbors in Colorado bested us by a landslide, ranking 5th overall, in part to landing the #2 spot on "Educational Attainment". The reason they didn't rank higher overall is because they landed right above us at 35th on "Quality of Education".

Although overall, the Cowboy State ranked average, we did excel in one specific category. Wyoming is ranked third overall for the "highest percentage of high school diploma holders", only behind Montana and Minnesota respectively. That's a pretty good metric to be proud of it, especially in the middle of global pandemic.