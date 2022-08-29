Wyoming Ranked in the Top 10 for Hardest Working States in America

If there is one thing that Wyoming is known for (other than being one of the largest, but also the least populated state), is that we have very hard workers. No matter the industry, ranch hands, oil rig workers, retail assistants, etc., Wyomingites are known for giving their all.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed "2022's Hardest-Working States in America". It's no surprise that the Cowboy State scored fairly high, garnering the 10th spot overall.

To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared all fifty states across ten key indicators, which included:

Average Workweek Hours - 2nd

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs -13th

Employment Rate - 22nd

Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident - 223rd

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day - 50th

While it is definitely worth the bragging rights, one of the most disturbing things about the study is that Wyoming was dead last "Average Leisure Time Spent per Day". That means Wyomingites are not spending enough time relaxing.

The study also stated:

Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 442 hours per year more than Germans work, but 337 fewer than Mexicans do. Even when given the chance to not work as hard, many Americans won’t. Americans forfeited an average of 4.6 paid days off in 2021. While leaving vacation time on the table may seem strange to some people, there are plenty of reasons why workers choose to do so. Some fear that if they take time off they will look less dedicated to the job than other employees, risking a layoff. Others worry about falling behind on their work or are concerned that the normal workflow will not be able to function without them.

Having a hard work-based ethic is admirable, but again, you should always take time for yourself, whether it's for ample rest or your overall mental health.

