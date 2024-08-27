Wyoming Ranked in the Top 5 for Hardest Working States in America for 2024

Whenever Wyoming lands in the top five (or better), on a positive study, it just gives more credence as to why this is the perfect state to live in.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Hardest-Working States in America (2024)", and for yet another year, the Cowboy State is darn near the top of the list.

According to the study, Wyoming was ranked 4th overall, with only North Dakota, Alaska and Nebraska ranking higher (respectively).

The WalletHub study stated:

Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,799 hours per year, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 456 hours per year more than Germans work, but 408 fewer than Mexicans do, for example. Even when given the chance to not work as hard, many Americans won’t, as only 48% of workers use all of their vacation days. It is possible to work hard without overdoing it, though. Hard work is key to success, and the residents of some states understand that better than others.

To see why Wyoming scored so high, here are some of the key factors that attributed to our overall score:

Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident - 1st

Average Work Hours - 2nd

Indirect Work Factors - 2nd

Average Leisure Time Spent (lowest) - 3rd

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs - 6th

Direct Work Factors - 6th

Employment Rate - 14th

Even with a just a quick glance, it's easy to see why we ranked so well. Plus, anyone that has lived here for any significant amount of time knows firsthand how hard most residents work. It's all part of the cowboy spirit.

