Wyoming Rated Poorly For Best States For Singles For 2021

Have you ever heard someone complain about how difficult it is to date in Wyoming? Maybe the person complaining was actually you. The bad news: your claim definitely holds weight when compared against the rest of the country.

A new study conducted by credit website, WalletHub, listed "2021's Best & Worst States for Singles". The Cowboy State did not do well at all. Wyoming's overall ranking was 43rd (out of all 50 states).

WalletHub compared a total of 27 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The following list shows a general breakdown for the state.

Dating in Wyoming (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

48th – % of Single Adults

45th – Gender Balance of Singles

18th – Online-Dating Opportunities

23rd – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

16th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

48th – Restaurants per Capita

30th – Movie Theaters per Capita

16th – WalletHub’s “States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions” Score

While Wyoming's lack of population and wide open (see also: empty) spaces, definitely played a big role in our rankings, it really makes one wonder how difficult is it really to find that special someone "if" you don't want to leave the state.

