Wyoming Reports 253 New Lab-confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Wyoming health officials reported 253 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of lab-confirmed cases to 10,288.

Additionally, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, 1,858 probable cases have been reported.

Of lab-confirmed cases, 6,749 have recovered, as have 1,157 probable cases have recovered.

The state's total for COVID-19 related deaths remains at 77 as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Natrona County reported 1,177 lab-confirmed cases and 249 probable cases. There are 397 active lab-confirmed cases. Probable cases are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany County remains the state's hardest-hit county with 615 active lab-confirmed cases, and a total of 1,270 lab-confirmed cases.

The county, home to the University of Wyoming, reported 31 new cases on Wednesday.

COVID-19 is spreading in Wyoming more quickly than in any other US state.