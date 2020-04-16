Wyoming Reports 296 COVID-19 Cases and 2 Deaths; 187 Have Recovered

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 296, up eight from 288 on Thursday.

On Monday and Wednesday respectively, the department reported the first COVID-19-related death, a Johnson County man; and reported the second COVID-19-related death, a Laramie County man.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases rose to 37 on Thursday. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and state health officials are conducting contact tracing on these cases and any positive cases identified in the county.

Platte and Weston counties remain the only two of the state's 23 counties that have not reported cases.

Laramie County had the most cases at 67, followed by Teton County at 59, then Fremont County at 43.

Of all cases, 187 have recovered.

The first positive case in Wyoming was reported on March 12.

The state health laboratory had completed 3,296 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 3,130 tests.

As of Thursday, 14.5% of cases had required hospitalization, 81.8% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Thursday, 39.9% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 48% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of all cases, half were female and half were male.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 65.2% were white, 12.8% were Hispanic, 10.5% were American Indian, and 1.7% were black.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 20.6%; followed by the 19-29-year age group at 17.9%, and then the 50-59-year age group at 16.2%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 75.3%, followed by fever at 64.5%, and muscle aches at 60.1%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 5 (1).

Big Horn: 1 (1).

Campbell: 13 (4).

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 8 (6).

Crook: 4.

Fremont: 43 (7).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1.

Johnson: 11 (3).

Laramie: 67 (26).

Lincoln: 5 (4).

Natrona: 37 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 10 (4).

Teton: 59 (28).

Uinta: 4.

Washakie: 6 (3).

