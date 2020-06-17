Wyoming Rodeo Season Kicks off in Hulett

With some big name rodeo's like Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Central Wyoming Fair being canceled this year due to the pandemic, it was refreshing to see Hulett holding their annual event last weekend.

Hulett, Wyoming’s roping club has been putting on a mid-June rodeo for 73 years and wasn’t going to give up easily on 2020 despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Sanitation stations were set up. Fans were asked to sit in clusters of family and friends. The old-school event in a picturesque Crook County arena came out of the gate without a hitch in northeastern Wyoming on Saturday.

A big Hulett crowd loved watching riders and Burch Rodeo Company bucking horses put on a show.

Hulett’s chute boss took over the job 40 years ago but he’s been a part of it from the start.