Wyoming Singer Ian Munsick Signs With Warner Music Nashville

Warner Music Nashville is proud to welcome the newest addition to its artist roster with rising singer / songwriter Ian Munsick.

This is how Warner Music Nashville began their press release announcing that they have just signed Wyoming's own Ian Munsick.

And while I'm sure they are proud...they can't possibly be prouder than we are.

Nothing makes us happier than seeing one of our own achieve big things.

Munsick grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming ranching and performing with his father and two older brothers at various events around the state.

Munisck is both a singer and a songwriter and often references his life in Wyoming throughout his songs.

In his latest song "Mountain Time" he sings about longing to get back to his girl in Wyoming.

It don't matter where I go, I always find my way back home...I've been near and I've been far...it's about time to settle on down in mountain time.

If you took the time to listen to that song you will have no doubt why Warner Music Nashville decided to sign Munsick.

He has a unique sound that makes you stop and listen...and leaves you wanting more.

We've had the pleasure of having Munsick multiple times in our studio for interviews and we've even been able to talk him into playing some of his music live for our listeners.

Here is a clip from last Fall.

Want to keep up with what Ian Munisck is doing?

Follow him on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.