Wyoming Top Ranked on 2022’s States with the Most Racial Progress

It is definitely refreshing seeing how much Wyoming has evolved over the years. With the moniker as the "Equality State", even with our relatively small population, it is quite evident the leaps and bounds we've taken in levels of racial progress achieved over time.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, lists 2022’s States with the Most Racial Progress. Much to my surprise, Wyoming actually ranked 1st overall at of all fifty states (and the District of Columbia) for the most racial progress.

WalletHub measured the gaps between black people and white people across 21 key indicators of equality and integration in each of the fifty states (and also Washington D.C.). Their data set ranges from median annual household income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.

Here are the six key factors that contributed to Wyoming's overall high ranking:

1st – Change in Median Annual Household Income Gap

5th – Change in Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap

5th – Change in Unemployment Rate Gap

9th – Change in Poverty Rate Gap

6th – Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a High School Diploma

1st – Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

*“Adults” include the population aged 25 and older.

Of course there is still work to be done. WalletHub also conducted a study back in September 2021 for the Most & Least Diverse States in America and Wyoming definitely didn't score as well there (44th overall), but it's still definitely a step in the right direction.

Here's to continuing to move forward... together.

