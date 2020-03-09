Wyoming Truck Driver Encounters Wild Horses South of Jeffrey City

Some of your best experiences in life happen when you get off the beaten path in Wyoming. One truck driver can confirm this as he recently came upon a herd of wild horses on a dirt road south of Jeffrey City.

This is the best kind of Wyoming horse power you'll ever see.

The truck driver said this video was taken on Crooks Gap Road. That's due south of Jeffrey City near Sheep Mountain and Crooks Peak.

Google Maps Satellite View

He described his view out of the windshield like this:

I was taking a short cut along a dirt road, Crooks Gap Road, in the winter when some wild horses decided to give me some company for the day.

Like I said, the best Wyoming experiences are off the main highways.