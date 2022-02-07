I didn't expect the movie "Dear Rodeo" to make me cry.

It was recommended to me by a friend, and while I knew of its existence I didn't watch the trailer or have any real idea what it was about other than the obvious...

A documentary about singer Cody Johnson.

I was not prepared for the intertwining of his story with Chris Kyle (America's Sniper) and his wife, along with Reba (yes THAT Reba) and several other Western legends that I'm sure many of you will recognize.

I did not expect Johnson's story of failure and faith, strength and humility, to remind me SO much of my own story.

And I have a feeling that many Wyomingites will see a lot of themselves in "Dear Rodeo" as well.

The documentary can be found for free on Amazon Prime and according to the description, it is the story of country music star Cody Johnson and how he journeyed from the dusty rodeo arenas of rural Texas to the biggest stages in America.

Here's a look at the trailer for the movie.

When I asked my 15-year-old son what he thought of the movie, and what his takeaway was he said "That God has a plan, it may not be the one that we think, but it will get us to where we need to be."

I took some time to learn a bit more about Cody Johnson after watching this movie, and I found several of his quotes that I thought you would find inspiring...

A Few Of Our Favorite Cody Johnson Quotes A former bull rider, country music artist Cody Johnson is a force to be reckoned with. Following the breakout success of his albums Cowboy Like Me and Gotta Be Me, backed by hits “Wild As You" and "With You I Am", Cody is known for his no-nonsense attitude that he brings to his music as well as passionate, rowdy concerts, which include a sold-out performance in front of 74,177 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

I also want to share with you the latest from Wyoming's own Ian Munsick and Cody Johnson "Long Live Cowgirls"

Amazing right?

Are you a Cody Johnson fan?

