Yellowstone Bison Butt Heads to See Who Makes a Love Connection?

Why do male bison butt heads? That was a question a driver seemed to ask based on a just-shared video out of Yellowstone National Park.

This video likely deserves a disclaimer. I'll explain in a little bit. The answer to the question on why male bison butt heads is it's one of the ways to determine which gets mating rights with a nearby female as the National Wildlife Federation points out. I'm not sure that's exactly what's happening here though.

There two problems with this being an actual fight for a lady. 1. Bison breeding season is in summer. This just in. It's not summer anymore as the nearby snow proves. 2. This is more of a playful sparring match and not a real "battle". This is what a bison battle looks like.

If I had to guess, the two male bison are just flexing their macho demeanors a bit and not really throwing down for mating dominance. It's just the wildlife in Yellowstone National Park being...wild.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.