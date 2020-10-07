Yes, It’s a Sheep on a Trampoline Because Why the Heck Not?

Aww Network via YouTube

Sometimes you find things that make your day better that do not require any deep thoughts. This is one of those things. It's a sheep on a trampoline and I'm not sorry.

I saw this trending and I think I know why. Enjoy.

I decided not to settle for just one sheep on a trampoline. Here's another.

As of today, the sheep on a trampoline has been viewed almost 3 million times. Why? I'll tell you why. 2020, that's why. We're still in the middle of a pandemic. Concerts have all but been called off. Eddie Van Halen died. We need something that gives our brains a rest and provides some simple joy. A sheep on a trampoline qualifies and I'm still not sorry.

Filed Under: Sheep jumping on a trampoline
Categories: Videos, Weird News
