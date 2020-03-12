Yes, These Cows are Being Herded By a Pomeranian Chihuahua

There's an old saying that "it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog". That's true for this little pup who herded these cows all by himself.

Check out the spunk in this tea cup Pomeranian Chihuahua.

The owner seemed as surprised as the cows:

The farmers cows broke out of their paddock and were on the loose, heading toward our house. So, I go out to somehow scare them back, and my little chihuahua dog finds a way out of the tightly secured property and bolts towards the cows! I freak out - thinking he will get killed! But no, he rounds these cows up like a country calendar dog!

If you're familiar with this mixed breed (also known as Pomchis), you know they at least act like they aren't afraid of anything. My Pet Needs That says they can eat you out of house and home if you're not careful. They also alert potential owners that they can be very hard-headed which probably explains why the dog in this video is convinced he can herd as many cows as you can throw at him. Spunky little guy. Gotta admire that fierce bovine leader.