Zoo Separates Hundreds Of Cussing Parrots

It probably all started with visitors to the zoo cussing at the parrots in the hopes of teaching them bad language.

It was not long before the birds began cussing back.

New birds introduced to the zoo in Friskney, England began interacting with the older birds and learning to cuss from them.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Soon, there was a aviary full of cursing birds. This delighted many visitors, but upset others. Also, the zoo keepers did not want the birds to be a bad influence on the kids.

That's right, these five foul-mouthed parrots were getting a little too into swearing with each other. The noise was loud and -- fowl (I'd like to apologize for that pun).

Imagine, 200 gray parrots, all living together. All cursing at the top of their lungs.

“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we've never had five at the same time,” said the zoo's chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.”

“When a parrot tells tells you to `f-- off' it amuses people very highly,” he said. “It's brought a big smile to a really hard year.”

When kids are acting up like this, we separate them.

The birds were separated because, once one started cussing, it would set the others off and soon all the birds were doing it. They are all now living at different parts of the park, far away form each other, just like misbehaving children.