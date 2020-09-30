‘Bid’s Place’ Is Closing & Today Is Their Last Day

The Casper area is losing another one of our locally-owned restaurants. Bid's Place, located in Mills, is closing and today (September 30th, 2020), is their last day

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

At the beginning of the month (September 3rd, 2020), the official Bid's Place Facebook shared a post, stating the pizza shop was for sale.

I can honestly say this hurts me for several different reasons. Bid's Place is one of maybe three other places in Casper and the surrounding area that offers green olives as a topping on pizzas. Plus, they have some of the best pastrami sandwiches period.

Bid's Place will be greatly missed. Here's to hoping they find a buyer soon and reopen.