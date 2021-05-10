ZZ Top Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper Aug. 12th

Live concerts in Casper are back in full swing in 2021. Ford Wyoming Center just announced that rock and roll legends ZZ Top will be performing August 12th in Casper.

ZZ Top lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Where: Ford Wyoming Center

When: Thursday, August 12th.

Cost: Starting at $45.00

Tickets go on sale May 14th at 10:00am and are available at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center and by phone at 800-442-2256.