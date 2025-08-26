10 Unwritten Rules of Casper That Everyone Should Know and Follow

As a native Casperite that moved for the better part of twenty years, before eventually coming back, there were things I had to learn.

I have now been back in my birthplace for over twenty years, but I did have to readjust. Having lived in large metropolitan areas for the bulk of my teenage years (and adult life), up to that point, there was a lot I missed not growing up here.

There were of course little things, like the fact that helmets are required for motorcyclists, but there were other things too. For instance, suits and ties are not generally worn often by blue collar workers, even at church and weddings. This is cowboy country (after all, we are the actual "Cowboy State" for a reason).

I also learned "soda" is the preferred terminology over "pop" and when performing 360s in a vehicle, it's called "spinning cookies" over "turning donuts".

Those were little things that more than likely won't get your "Casper Card" revoked if you use them incorrectly. The following 10 Commandments though... let's just say, you better know these, and that goes for native Casperites and transplants.

So without further ado, here are 10 previously unwritten rules of Casper, Wyoming.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke