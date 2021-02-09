16 Sweet Pics of the Most Expensive Home Available in Wyoming

If money is no object, what is the most expensive home you could buy right now in Wyoming? Get out the checkbook and check out 16 pics of the home that currently holds the title of most expensive available in Wyoming.

It will likely not come as a surprise that the most expensive home currently available in Wyoming according to Realtor.com is located in Jackson. Duh. Before I reveal the price, check out a bunch of pics of the estate located at 7555 Bar B Bar River Rd N, Jackson, WY.

Wyoming's Most Expensive Home Currently Available

I found the listing for this epic Wyoming estate/mansion/paradise on Sotheby's site and they also have a helpful video tour.

It's a 4-bed, 5 1/2 bath piece of Jackson, Wyoming property and it's currently the most expensive home in Wyoming on Realtor.com. What do you think this would cost you? Pat yourself on the back if you said $69,500,000. That's a lot of crooked numbers and zeroes and decimal points, but it's also as good as you're gonna get in Wyoming. Hard to put a price on that designation.

If you want more pics and info, I would highly recommend going directly to Sotheby's website.

