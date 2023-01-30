-20 to -30 Wind Chills Expected In SE Wyoming Monday Night

While temperatures in southeast Wyoming on Monday will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but once the sun goes down wind chills will once again plunge to between -20 and -30.
In regard to the weekend, meteorologist Don Day told Townsquare Media that as of 6am on Monday, Cheyenne had recorded an official low of -9, although Day cautioned that the low could still plunge lower yet this morning. He also said Cheyenne officially received 6.6 inches of snow over the weekend. Day said this month will go down as one of the five snowiest and wettest Januarys in Cheyenne's recorded history.
Looking ahead to the next day or so, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has this to say:
We have another 30 hours or so of arctic cold to endure. Flurries and light snow showers will come to an end this morning with clearing skies pushing from north to south through the day. It will be warmer than yesterday, but most areas will still be stuck in the single digits. Expect temperatures to plummet again tonight in areas where the wind doesn't pick up. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for the entire area, with wind chills between -20 and -30F expected again.
Here is the forecast for Cheyenne:
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values between -15 and -25. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around -7. Wind chill values between -15 and -20. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values between zero and 5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday
Patchy blowing snow. Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Here is the Forecast for Laramie:
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 5. Wind chill values between -15 and -20. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around -19. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. West southwest wind around 15 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths
While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol
data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.
Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.
Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.
Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.
The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.
Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.