-20 to -30 Wind Chills Expected In SE Wyoming Monday Night

While temperatures in southeast Wyoming on Monday will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but once the sun goes down wind chills will once again plunge to between -20 and -30.

In regard to the weekend, meteorologist Don Day told Townsquare Media that as of 6am on Monday, Cheyenne had recorded an official low of -9, although Day cautioned that the low could still plunge lower yet this morning. He also said Cheyenne officially received 6.6 inches of snow over the weekend. Day said this month will go down as one of the five snowiest and wettest Januarys in Cheyenne's recorded history.

Looking ahead to the next day or so, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has this to say:

We have another 30 hours or so of arctic cold to endure. Flurries and light snow showers will come to an end this morning with clearing skies pushing from north to south through the day. It will be warmer than yesterday, but most areas will still be stuck in the single digits. Expect temperatures to plummet again tonight in areas where the wind doesn't pick up. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for the entire area, with wind chills between -20 and -30F expected again.

Here is the forecast for Cheyenne:

Today A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values between -15 and -25. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around -7. Wind chill values between -15 and -20. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values between zero and 5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Patchy blowing snow. Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Here is the Forecast for Laramie:

Today A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 5. Wind chill values between -15 and -20. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around -19. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. West southwest wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.