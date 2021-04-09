8 Pics of Casper Mountain as it Was Over 100 Years Ago

It's not news that we live in a part of America that is rich with history. Thanks to a Wyoming state photo archive, you can see what Casper Mountain looked like over 100 years ago.

If you're not aware, there is a fascinating historical photo collection that the state of Wyoming and specifically the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. It has quite literally thousands of pictures of Wyoming you can browse through. Wanna see a pic of President Eisenhower when he visited Casper in 1952? It's there.

Get our free mobile app

I did a deep dive looking for what Casper Mountain looked like a century ago. This is the result of that research. It's our mountain like you've probably never witnessed it before.

Casper Mountain as it Was Over 100 Years Ago

If you have some time on your hands, do yourself a favor and check out the full Wyoming state archives. It's some incredible history that continues right under your feet.

15 Things Every 90s Kid in Casper Totally Remembers Doing