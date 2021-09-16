Accident Involving Flipped Vehicle Occurs at 12th and Ash Streets, Avoid Area

There is a heavy police presence near 12th and Ash Streets in Casper on Thursday, as it appears an accident has occurred involving a vehicle that has flipped onto its roof.

Currently, it is unknown if any injuries have occurred. K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department for comment.

More information will be given as soon as it becomes available, but Casper Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. Traffic is being rerouted around the area.