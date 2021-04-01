April Fool- ATM Stolen from Platte Valley Bank Using Stolen Pickup Truck and Chain

In what has become the ultimate April Fool's Day prank, the Casper Police Department reports that somebody attempted to steal an ATM from Platte Valley Bank using a pickup truck and a chain and no, it's not a joke.

According to a release from the Casper Police Department, "Around 4:00am this morning, a security alarm was triggered at Platte Valley Bank (3131 Wyoming Blvd) in Casper. A short time later, a call was received by the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communication Center by a citizen reporting that a truck with a chain connected to an ATM, was abandoned in the road."

Casper PD reports that the truck used to steal the ATM was, in fact, also stolen.

"Officers believe the vehicle was stolen just a few hours before the incident occurred at the bank, from a residence in the same area, just a block away," the release stated.

Casper PD officers noted that they have spoken with multiple witnesses, but do not believe any of them are suspects at this time.

"As this investigation continues, officers are asking for the public’s assistance," the release said. "If you live in the area of Platte Valley Bank (3131 Wyoming Blvd) in Casper, or between Meadowlark and Pheasant, and you have security cameras at your house, please check your footage for activity early this morning. The truck involved is a 2000s, dark green Ford F250."

PD officers ask that if anyone has information about this crime, that they call the Casper Police Department Investigative Services Division at 307-235-7571.

They noted that information regarding this crime could lead to a cash reward of $1,000.

