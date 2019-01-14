Ariana Grande Announces Date Changes For Denver Show

If you had already made plans to see Ariana Grande live at the Pepsi Center for her The Sweetener World Tour in April, be aware of the date changes.

According to a recent press release from concert promoter Live Nation:

Due to her recently announced Coachella headline appearance, Ariana Grande revealed a handful of date changes today to her upcoming North American The Sweetener World Tour.

If you have already purchased tickets for the April 20th, 2019 Denver show, those tickets will be honored for the new date, which is July 22nd, 2019.

Previously revealed special guests Normani (from Fifth Harmony) and Social House will also perform.