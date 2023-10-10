Bert Kreischer’s ‘Tops Off World Tour’ Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

One of the country's funniest comedians is making his way to Casper early on in 2024. Bert Kreischer is bringing his Tops Off World Tour to the Ford Wyoming Center in February.

The official release from the Ford Wyoming Center states:

Renowned comedian, podcast host, actor and author Bert Kreischer is extending his Tops Off World Tour to an additional 34 cities across the U.S., kicking off in January. Following an incredibly successful global stint throughout 2023, where Kreischer brought his shirtless antics everywhere from an impressive four sold out shows at the Mullett Arena in Tempe to a sold out TD Garden in Boston, Kreischer insisted on keeping the party going. In 2024, Kreischer will take the Tops Off World Tour everywhere from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, to the Chase Center in San Francisco, all the way to the United Center in Chicago, and closing out in his home away from home, Austin, TX in May.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday February 1st, 2024

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th, 2023 at 10: 00am

If you haven't seen Bert's new movie, The Machine, it picks up the story twenty years later from the stand-up special shown below. It is now streaming on Netflix and in addition to Bert, also stars Mark Hamill (of Star Wars fame).

The show is sure to be hilarious (and probably a little raunchy), but surely one you most definitely won't want to miss.

