Casper Area Law Enforcement Out In Force For St. Paddy’s Day

Law enforcement agencies throughout Wyoming and Natrona County are urging anyone who plans to drink over St. Patrick's Day weekend to make plans to get home safely that don't involve getting behind the wheel.

Though the holiday isn't until next Tuesday, several area celebrations are planned for the weekend.

Beginning Friday, additional law enforcement officers will be out as part of a DUI enforcement operation. The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Natrona County Sheriff's Office along with the Casper, Mills and Evansville police departments will take part in the operation.

There are numerous options to get home safely without driving including local cab services, rideshare apps and Natrona County SafeRide.

Anyone who sees a drunk driver on the road is urged to call 911.