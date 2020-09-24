Casper Humane Society Offers Vaccination Clinic on Saturday

The Casper Humane Society will offer a vaccination clinic for pets at the Casper Events Center on Saturday morning.

Gate No. 2 at the Events Center will open at 8:30 a.m. and the vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. on a first come first served basis. No appointment is needed.

The Humane Society asks people to stay in their vehicles until they are directed to the appropriate table.

All animals must be on leashes or in carriers.

The gate will close at 11:30 a.m.

The following vaccinations will be offered:

Dog rabies: $20.

Dog combo -- distemper, parvo, hepatitis, leptospirosis: $20.

Dog bordetella: $20.

Cat rabies: $20.

Cat combo -- distemper, feline calicivirus, respiratory viruses: $20.

Cat combo with leukemia: $30.

The Casper Humane Society will accept cash or credit cards, but no checks.

For more information, contact the Humane Society on its Facebook page or by calling (307) 265-5439.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: