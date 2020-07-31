Casper Mall Eateries Reopening In New Location

A new restaurant is having its soft opening tomorrow (August 1st, 2020), in the former Chipotle Mexican Grill location on the east side of Casper. Well, kind of new.

Serendipity Cafe, Cluck It and Brisket Burger are now Craves and all located in the same facility. The three eateries were all previously located in the food court of the Eastridge Mall.

We spoke with owner and operator, Johnathan Tieszen, who is very excited about the new location. He prides himself in both the quality of the food and the family atmosphere of the new location. He stated:

Everything is made from scratch (pico, guacamole, etc.) and all our kids meals are under five dollars and include a scoop of ice cream.

As a father of five, Tieszen said he was tired of going to restaurants were kids meals were eleven dollars and higher.

For the soft opening, which will last about a week, he plans to be open 10:00 am to 11:00 pm, after which, Craze will start serving breakfast at 7:00 am.

For the latest information, follow Craze on Facebook here.