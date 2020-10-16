Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (10/14/20 – 10/16/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Samuel Barrett -- hold for district court.

Christopher Bobo -- driving while intoxicated.

Michael Brundige -- criminal warrant, fail to comply.Lance Coates -- driving while under the influence.

Lance Coates -- driving while under the influence.

Jordan Garcia -- serve jail time, fail to comply, fail to appear, courtesy hold for other agency.

Cole Goodsell -- hold for probation and parole.

Daniel Harris -- fail to comply (x2).

Joshua Haworth -- fail to appear.

Omega Jelsma -- serve jail time.

Billy Liska --- violate Family Violence Protection Act order.

Marlon Marshall -- fail to comply, driving while under suspension, registration violation, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Lucas Nelson -- hold for probation and parole.

Trent Perry -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation - no current liability, registration motor vehicle, unsafe motor vehicle.

Blain Prado -- criminal warrant.

Shyla Smith-Hoffman -- fail to comply.

Lilly Washington -- contract hold.

Hosea White -- camping restricted in the city.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know