Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (10/21/19 – 10/23/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Corey L. Adams -- public intoxication
- Wanita D. Benton -- child endangerment
- Todd A. Brus -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Zachary L. Bryan -- breach of peace, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Justin R. Bunney -- auto insurance violation, domestic assault, vandalism/property destruction, driving while under the influence
- Amber Carpin -- hold for circuit court
- Glenn H. Clifford -- methamphetamine possession
- Daniel M. Closs -- interference, public intoxication
- Reede Coppock -- criminal bench warrant
- Marcelino Cortes-Cruz -- immigration hold
- Nicolas Counts -- contract hold/billing
- Amanda Decker -- shoplifting
- David Edgerson -- hold for probation and parole
- John M. Gallaway -- criminal warrant
- John Goodman -- contract hold/billing
- Sarah Harris -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Cristy D. Herden -- failure to appear
- Steven C. Lance -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member
- Daniel C. Lemley -- driving while under the influence
- Olan C. Martin, Jr. -- attempted burglary, possession of burglar's tools
- Samantha J. Martinez -- failure to comply
- Louis M. Pagett -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Shane Phelps -- contract hold/billing
- Shanna M. Reed -- vandalism/property destruction, domestic battery
- Brandon Reeder -- hold for WSP
- Theotis A. Roberts -- methamphetamine possession x2
- Joseph Sena -- driving while under the influence
- Jenterece M. Watkins -- hold for probation and parole
- Johnathon C. Wentz -- controlled substance possession
- Leonard Wegner -- failure to comply
- Kara M. Whiteman -- public intoxication, methamphetamine possession, county warrant/hold for agency x2