Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/19 – 12/23/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Abeyta -- hold for probation and parole
- Jose Andrade-Morillon -- contract hold/billing
- Alana Archuleta -- shoplifting
- Jeremy Bansept -- methamphetamine possession
- Tyler Berlinger -- serving weekends
- Jeryell Brigance -- driving while under the influence, two and three lane, attempt to elude, interference
- David Briones -- petit larceny, trespassing, disturbance
- Malika Brown -- under the influence of a controlled substance
- Lenora Caraveau -- failure to comply
- Hunter Carlson -- driving while under the influence, no insurance, suspended/revoked driver's license-enhanced
- Bethany Celestine-Brown -- failure to comply, county warrant/hold for agency
- Mandy Curtis -- failure to comply, failure to appear, interference
- Korey Downing -- serving weekends
- Jeremy Farley -- district court bench warrant
- Dewayne Farthing -- driving while under the influence
- Justin Fenton -- public intoxication
- Lori Fuller -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Christina Gates -- failure to appear
- Michael Gisse -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension
- Thomas Glenn -- simple assault
- Jason Golden -- public intoxication
- Ricky Gustafson -- driving while under the influence
- James Holloway -- trespassing
- Matthew Hurst -- criminal warrant, violate Family Violence Protection Act court order
- Joseph Janzen -- public intoxication, open container-space/structure, interference, hold for probation and parole
- Kyle Knight -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Christopher Lutonsky -- hold for CAC
- Benjamin Macias -- serve jail time
- Anthony Malone -- public intoxication
- Shawn Mapp -- hold for CAC
- Kyle Mock -- driving while under the influence, public intoxication-under 21, leave the scene of an accident
- Kyle Pacheco -- failure to comply
- Mardoqueo Ruiz Chavez -- contract hold/billing
- Matthew Seger -- public intoxication
- James Severson -- failure to appear, suspended/revoked driver's license
- Luv Shiner -- serve jail time
- Alejandro Tautimer-Urrea -- immigration hold
- Matthew Williams -- public intoxication
- Vance Wilson -- trespassing
- Sebastian Wirth -- failure to appear, suspended/revoked driver's license