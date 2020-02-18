Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/14/20 – 2/18/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Alley -- failure to appear

Bradley Allgeier -- failure to comply x2, criminal warrant

Matthew Armijo -- hold for probation and parole

Tialyssa Armour -- driving while under suspension, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply x3

Brandon Brown -- courtesy hold

Tamara Campbell -- hold for probation and parole

Krista Cantrell -- serve jail time

Stirling Foster -- failure to comply, interference, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession

Amber Garcia -- possession of forged writings

Jason Gormly -- driving while under the influence, registration violation, auto insurance violation, interference

Marcus Grayson -- hold for probation and parole

Sarah Harris -- serve jail time

Diane Harrison -- failure to appear, failure to comply

Jason Haught -- driving while under the influence, driver's license violation, reckless driving, attempt to elude, seat belt required

Kyle Hendricks -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a required ignition interlock device, auto insurance violation, interference, county warrant

Andrew Holmes -- breach of peace, probation revocation by a police officer

Gabriel Ingles -- driving while under the influence

Joshua Kohler -- driving while under the influence, run stop sign

Adriena Media -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Rory Meehan -- breach of peace, criminal trespass

Kaleb Meyer -- district court bench warrant

Michael Musser -- hold for probation and parole

Kristofer Nasife -- failure to appear

Kaycee Nelson -- failure to comply

Lonn Porter -- hold for probation and parole, methamphetamine possession

Sylvia Sajavier -- failure to appear, criminal bench warrant

Michael Schmidt -- hold for CAC

David Sheppard -- courtesy hold

James Sleep -- failure to comply

Brendan Sturman -- failure to comply, criminal warrant x2

Chelcie Thorson -- driving while under the influence

Austin Wegner -- reckless driving, attempt to elude, driving while under suspension, no parking area

Daniel Wylie -- hold for probation and parole, methamphetamine possession, child endangering with drugs