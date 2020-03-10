Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/6/20 – 3/9/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alana Archuleta -- hold for probation and parole
- Robert Baldwin -- domestic battery, driving while under the influence
- Cameron Bender -- liquor law-minors in possession/public intoxication, open container-possess/consume in a vehicle, run stop sign, marijuana possession
- Dominic Burgess -- hold for probation and parole
- Carl Chancellor -- driving while under the influence, open container-possess/consume while operating
- Misty Fleetwood -- hold for probation and parole
- Terrance Fullerton -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Jeffery Goodrich -- methamphetamine possession, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Eliel Lopez -- aggravated assault, 10-57 w/personal injury or property destruction, duty to render aid, reckless driving, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Paul Mapes -- failure to comply x2
- Haeley Martinez -- criminal warrant
- Starr Miller -- contract hold/billing
- Jesse Mostaert -- hold for probation and parole
- Donald Picek -- strangulation of a household member, failure to appear, criminal warrant
- Douglas Rames -- methamphetamine possession
- Leland Rohn -- domestic battery, false imprisonment
- Brittany Spaulding -- criminal warrant
- Jamie Strong -- serve jail time
- Daniel Teel -- petit larceny
- Dempsey Van Wormer -- serve jail time
- Donald Whitmore -- probation revocation