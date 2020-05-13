Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/11/20 – 5/13/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Antonio Allen -- interference, probation revocation by police officer, careless driving
- Chance Arias -- serve jail time
- Joel Barr -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Kevin Brown -- contract hold/billing
- Monique Campbell -- failure to comply, wrongful taking/disposing of property, registration violation, auto insurance violation, controlled substance possession
- Sarah Faulcon -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Carlino Goggles -- contract hold/billing
- Douglas Hawk -- methamphetamine possession
- Darwin Jones -- driving while under the influence, NCIC hit
- Robert Land -- hold for probation and parole
- Matthew Maxwell -- driving while under the influence, domestic battery, driving without a required ignition interlock device, probation revocation by police officer, interfering with 911 call
- Darel Monear -- criminal warrant x2
- Armando Montoya -- methamphetamine possession, failure to comply x2, driving while under suspension
- Jeramia Montoya -- contract hold/billing
- Guinnevere Paxton -- public intoxication prohibited
- Andrew Pike -- serve jail time
- Stephan Taylor -- failure to appear
- Michael Townsend -- driving while license suspended/revoked