Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/15/20 – 5/18/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Yolanda Barrera -- criminal warrant
- Christopher Benson -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, probation revocation by police officer
- Seth Blackburn -- contract hold/billing
- Marlena Box -- failure to appear, failure to comply, methamphetamine possession, taking a controlled substance or liquid into detention facility
- Miguel Carlton-Quijada -- contract hold/billing
- Kyle Cochran -- disturbing the peace
- Mark Combs -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Natasha Combs -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Alysha Dahl -- controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession, interference, failure to appear x2, failure to comply, county warrant
- Tiffany Dutton -- larceny, grand larceny
- Kyle Espinoza -- county warrant/hold for agency, courtesy hold x5
- Samuel Fales -- failure to comply
- Alan Fancher -- stalking felony, probation revocation by police officer, hold for probation and parole
- James Govan -- failure to comply x2, failure to appear, public intoxication prohibited, resisting arrest
- Bryan Hackleman -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation, failure to appear, district court bench warrant
- Daniel Harris -- public intoxication
- Barry Kelsey -- contract hold/billing
- Raheem Latta -- driving while under the influence
- Shannon O'Briant -- marijuana possession
- Stacey Patch -- larceny, grand larceny
- Andrew Pike -- controlled substance possession x2
- Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- breach of peace
- Aaron Restad -- contract hold/billing
- David Scarffe -- driving while under the influence
- James Shiner -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver x2, failure to comply
- Rachael Stack -- resisting arrest, public intoxication prohibited
- Maurice Thompson -- driving while under the influence
- Suzanne Thornton -- failure to comply, probation violation
- Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- public intoxication, disturbing the peace, property damage
- Wyatt Wirth -- failure to comply
- David Wright -- contract hold/billing