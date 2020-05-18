Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/15/20 – 5/18/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Yolanda Barrera -- criminal warrant

Christopher Benson -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, probation revocation by police officer

Seth Blackburn -- contract hold/billing

Marlena Box -- failure to appear, failure to comply, methamphetamine possession, taking a controlled substance or liquid into detention facility

Miguel Carlton-Quijada -- contract hold/billing

Kyle Cochran -- disturbing the peace

Mark Combs -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Natasha Combs -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Alysha Dahl -- controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession, interference, failure to appear x2, failure to comply, county warrant

Tiffany Dutton -- larceny, grand larceny

Kyle Espinoza -- county warrant/hold for agency, courtesy hold x5

Samuel Fales -- failure to comply

Alan Fancher -- stalking felony, probation revocation by police officer, hold for probation and parole

James Govan -- failure to comply x2, failure to appear, public intoxication prohibited, resisting arrest

Bryan Hackleman -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation, failure to appear, district court bench warrant

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication

Barry Kelsey -- contract hold/billing

Raheem Latta -- driving while under the influence

Shannon O'Briant -- marijuana possession

Stacey Patch -- larceny, grand larceny

Andrew Pike -- controlled substance possession x2

Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- breach of peace

Aaron Restad -- contract hold/billing

David Scarffe -- driving while under the influence

James Shiner -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver x2, failure to comply

Rachael Stack -- resisting arrest, public intoxication prohibited

Maurice Thompson -- driving while under the influence

Suzanne Thornton -- failure to comply, probation violation

Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- public intoxication, disturbing the peace, property damage

Wyatt Wirth -- failure to comply

David Wright -- contract hold/billing