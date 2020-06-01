Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/29/20 – 6/1/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Alves -- hold for probation and parole

Ronald Boggs -- driving while under the influence, driver's license required

Jade Bolin -- driving while under the influence

Michele Chavez -- failure to appear

Jashawn Crowley -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession, interference

Wesley Dabbs -- criminal warrant, district court bench warrant

Terry Depass -- criminal warrant

Andrew Fernandez -- failure to comply

Sammuel Friday -- contract hold/billing

Bradley Froke -- failure to comply

Steve Knox -- pedestrian under the influence, probation revocation by police officer

Leeroy Krause -- pedestrian under the influence, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit

Leslie Leach -- methamphetamine possession

Michael Malloy -- controlled substance possession, failure to comply

Christipher McGowen -- domestic assault

Andrew Merz -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member

Tyler Moore -- serve jail time

Brandon Munguia -- district court bench warrant, resisting arrest-assist person in custody

Jack Myers -- failure to comply

Nicole Neu -- public intoxication prohibited

Christian Posey -- domestic battery, false imprisonment

Mikial Quiroz -- failure to comply

Brianna Reed -- failure to comply, criminal warrant

Joseph Richtarsic -- NCIC hit

Olen Robinson -- public intoxication prohibited

Angel Sage -- county warrant/hold for agency

Vanessa Saputra -- hold for probation and parole

John Shotgun -- trespassing, open container

Sarah Tingey -- criminal warrant

Carlos Ulloa -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon

Kegan Wass -- pedestrian under the influence, interference

Hosea White -- driving while under the influence, open container in a vehicle, speeding, registration violation, seat belt violation, driver's license

Albert York -- driving while under the influence, driver's license required