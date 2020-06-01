Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/29/20 – 6/1/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Christopher Alves -- hold for probation and parole
- Ronald Boggs -- driving while under the influence, driver's license required
- Jade Bolin -- driving while under the influence
- Michele Chavez -- failure to appear
- Jashawn Crowley -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession, interference
- Wesley Dabbs -- criminal warrant, district court bench warrant
- Terry Depass -- criminal warrant
- Andrew Fernandez -- failure to comply
- Sammuel Friday -- contract hold/billing
- Bradley Froke -- failure to comply
- Steve Knox -- pedestrian under the influence, probation revocation by police officer
- Leeroy Krause -- pedestrian under the influence, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit
- Leslie Leach -- methamphetamine possession
- Michael Malloy -- controlled substance possession, failure to comply
- Christipher McGowen -- domestic assault
- Andrew Merz -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member
- Tyler Moore -- serve jail time
- Brandon Munguia -- district court bench warrant, resisting arrest-assist person in custody
- Jack Myers -- failure to comply
- Nicole Neu -- public intoxication prohibited
- Christian Posey -- domestic battery, false imprisonment
- Mikial Quiroz -- failure to comply
- Brianna Reed -- failure to comply, criminal warrant
- Joseph Richtarsic -- NCIC hit
- Olen Robinson -- public intoxication prohibited
- Angel Sage -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Vanessa Saputra -- hold for probation and parole
- John Shotgun -- trespassing, open container
- Sarah Tingey -- criminal warrant
- Carlos Ulloa -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon
- Kegan Wass -- pedestrian under the influence, interference
- Hosea White -- driving while under the influence, open container in a vehicle, speeding, registration violation, seat belt violation, driver's license
- Albert York -- driving while under the influence, driver's license required