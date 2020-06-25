Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/22/20-6/24/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marcus Brown -- public intoxication prohibited
- Shaun Chriswisser -- criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency
- Julia Cluzel -- criminal entry
- Billy Dodd -- criminal warrant
- Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication
- Kevin Haley -- failure to comply
- Makayla Helms-Pickett -- bond revocation x2
- Christopher Holling -- criminal warrant
- Russell Jones -- criminal warrant
- Kyle Kittrell -- wrongful taking/disposing of property
- Mindy Lawrence -- contract hold/billing
- Forest Miller -- failure to appear
- Ramon Pacheco -- auto insurance violation, driving while under suspension, registration violation
- Ray Robinson -- hold for probation and parole
- Francisco Sosa -- larceny
- William Topaum -- public intoxication prohibited
- Trae Wagar -- methamphetamine possession, registration violation, auto insurance violation, probation revocation by police officer, petty larceny
- April Wilson -- criminal warrant