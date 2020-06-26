Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/24/20-6/26/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kimberly Adams -- failure to appear

Jose Alatorre -- immigration hold

Ronald Benally -- failure to register as sex offender

Michael Brown -- failure to comply

Clinton Carey -- hold for WSP

Rebecca Fountain -- driving while under the influence

Michael Hardy -- probation revocation by police officer, violate Family Violence Protection Act court order

Joshua Haworth -- domestic battery

Nathaniel Mahoney -- failure to appear

Rufus McCormick -- public intoxication prohibited

Larry McDaniel -- failure to comply x2, interference, pedestrian under the influence, breach of peace

Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- criminal warrant

Katrina Pergande -- failure to appear

Jake Porras -- driving while under the influence

John Robinson -- driving while under the influence with injury, controlled substance possession, traffic violation, open container in vehicle

Donald Smith -- failure to comply

Keith Smith -- contract hold/billing

Samantha Stevens -- county warrant/hold for agency

William Topaum -- public intoxication prohibited

John Tucker -- failure to appear

Morgan Vanetti -- disturbing the peace

Jenterece Watkins -- criminal warrant