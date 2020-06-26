Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/24/20-6/26/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kimberly Adams -- failure to appear
- Jose Alatorre -- immigration hold
- Ronald Benally -- failure to register as sex offender
- Michael Brown -- failure to comply
- Clinton Carey -- hold for WSP
- Rebecca Fountain -- driving while under the influence
- Michael Hardy -- probation revocation by police officer, violate Family Violence Protection Act court order
- Joshua Haworth -- domestic battery
- Nathaniel Mahoney -- failure to appear
- Rufus McCormick -- public intoxication prohibited
- Larry McDaniel -- failure to comply x2, interference, pedestrian under the influence, breach of peace
- Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- criminal warrant
- Katrina Pergande -- failure to appear
- Jake Porras -- driving while under the influence
- John Robinson -- driving while under the influence with injury, controlled substance possession, traffic violation, open container in vehicle
- Donald Smith -- failure to comply
- Keith Smith -- contract hold/billing
- Samantha Stevens -- county warrant/hold for agency
- William Topaum -- public intoxication prohibited
- John Tucker -- failure to appear
- Morgan Vanetti -- disturbing the peace
- Jenterece Watkins -- criminal warrant