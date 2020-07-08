Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/6/20-7/8/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Nathan Andrew -- courtesy hold
- Starlynn Andrews -- courtesy hold
- Shawn Ball -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle
- Jason Collins -- failure to appear x2
- Andrew Crenshaw -- courtesy hold
- Jeremiah Current -- NCIC hit
- Misty Fleetwood -- failure to appear x2
- Thomas Glenn -- failure to comply
- Thomas Hubbard -- failure to comply
- Michael Izatt -- controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession
- Ray Phillips -- failure to appear
- Peyton Owens -- serve jail time
- Anthony Ricketts -- hold for WSP
- Ryan Walker -- failure to appear, NCIC hit