Casper-Natrona County Health Department Will be Closed on Monday

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department, 476 S. Spruce St., will be closed on Monday due to the winter storm, according to a prepared statement from the department.

The department will not conduct any appointments, operations or meetings.

If you had a COVID-19 vaccine scheduled, staff members have attempted to call you to reschedule.

All appointments have been moved to the same time on Friday.

If this does not work for you, please call us at (307) 577-9892, and department staff will reschedule.

The health department asks for the public's cooperation to stay off of roads as much as possible to allow emergency crews to work.

If you must leave your home, please do so with caution.

