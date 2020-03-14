Casper PD Asks Criminals to Stop During Coronavirus Outbreak

It's good to be able to maintain your sense of humor during difficult times like this. That's why I appreciated an appeal by the Casper PD on their FB page asking criminals to please stop committing crimes during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This was shared by the Casper Police Department last night. Enjoy.

My favorite part by far was..."We will update you when we deem it’s appropriate to proceed with yo bad selves." That's beautiful.

Never stop being you, Casper PD. Oh, and if you're a criminal, you're probably not very smart anyway, so if you'd like to actually abide by this request, that'd be great.