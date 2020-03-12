Casper PD Encourages Drivers To ‘Think Before You Drink’ On St. Patrick’s Day

In preparation for this weekend's Saint Patrick's Day holiday celebrations, the Casper Police Department are urging residents to plan ahead before getting behind the wheel.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the video below along with a message that read:

In 2019 we had SIX, yes - SIX, DUI arrests surrounding St. Patrick's Day. If you're drinking something green to celebrate our Irish friends, THINK before you drink. Make sure you have a safe and sober ride home. Out at a bar or restaurant? You can get a FREE ride home (no green required) through Natrona County Safe Ride by calling 307-266-7233.

Always keep in mind, Casper has several options to get you home safely.

Drive sober or get pulled over.