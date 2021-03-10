Casper PD: No Unnecessary Travel During Wednesday Storm

Casper police are urging the public to stay off Casper's streets unless it's absolutely necessary.

"I've already been out driving today and let me tell you what, it laid down a really nice wet base and cooled down. It turned that nice wet base into ice," Casper Police Sgt. Jeff Bullard said in a video. "It's kind of deceiving — nice and fluffy on top, wet and icy underneath — and that's making driving conditions extremely hazardous."

Bullard said if you don't have to be out, then down head out.

But if you do, make sure to buckle up and give yourself some extra time to get where you're going.

"Just be extra, super cautious approaching intersections and give yourself extra time to stop," Bullard said.