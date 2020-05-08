Casper Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Vandalizing Church

Casper police have arrested a man for allegedly causing roughly $25,000 in damage to church property.

Police say, Christopher Clark entered St. Anthony's Catholic Church through an unlocked door shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Once inside, Clark reportedly damaged property inside the church.

According to a CPD statement, officers viewed security camera footage that showed Clark kicking property and knocking over a statue before leaving the church.

The next day, the same officer who took the initial report, saw an individual matching the description of the man viewed in the video. Police say the officer obtained a full confession from Clark, who was arrested without incident.

He's facing a recommended felony property destruction charge.