The Casper Police Department have made an arrest in the homicide investigation of Ryan Schroeder.

Per a news release, the CPD announced that they arrested Justin Armando Marquez of Casper on Friday, September 3, "as part of a nearly two-month long investigation into the whereabouts and death of Ryan Schroeder."

According to the release, Marques was arrested for one recommended felony charge of murder in the second degree.

The CPD stated that "Due to the active and sensitive nature of this investigation, no further information will be released at this time to ensure the integrity of the case. The Casper Police Department remain dedicated to transparency with our community and will share public updates as they become available."

