Casper Police Department to Celebrate ‘National Night Out’ at David Street Station

Coming up on August 6th, Casper residents will have the chance to interact with our local law enforcement face-to-face at David Street Station.

A recent press release from the Caper Police Department's Public Information Officer, Amber Freestone, states:

Next Tuesday, August 6th from 5pm-8pm the Casper Police Department will celebrate National Night Out in #ourcommunity for the second year at the David Street Station Summer Market. Vendors, musicians, community partners, and families are set to gather to enjoy the evening!

National Night Out was introduced in 1984 as a community-building campaign that has grown to be a celebration of more than 38 million neighbors across 18 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. Territories, and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is sponsored by National Association of Town Watch, ADT, Starbucks, Associa, L.E.A.D. and locally by the Casper Police Department as a registered participant.

Stop by the Casper Police Department booths to check out our summer vehicles, have an ice pop, and chat with officers, detectives, and command staff.

Casper Police Department Block Party 2024 Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department