Casper Police Department Wants to See Your Blue Hearts

COVID-19 has affected this week's National Police Week celebrations and events planned by our Casper Police Department. Our boys and girls in blue are still keeping things going through social media though.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted that they have been seeing blue hearts in windows all over town and they wanted to see even more! They posted a photo along with a message that read:

During our patrols, we've spotted 💙hearts💙 in windows of Casper homes all over our community. Spread the love and show us your pics below! #NationalPoliceWeek

We constantly strive to show our support for the hard work our local police force does to keep us safe, but sharing your blue hearts in your home windows and vehicles, especially this week, shows how much each individual resident cares as well.